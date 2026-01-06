Union Budget 2026: Is It On February 1 Or 2? Here's Why There's Confusion

There is growing public interest and some confusion over the date of the Union Budget 2026 presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Since 2017, the Union Budget has traditionally been presented on February 1 to give Parliament sufficient time to discuss and approve it before the new financial year begins on April 1. However, in 2026, February 1 falls on a Sunday, prompting speculation that the government may shift the presentation to Monday, February 2.

Tradition vs Calendar: February 1 or February 2?



The possibility of moving the budget date has raised questions about whether the long-held practice will be adjusted due to the weekend clash. Officials have noted that if parliamentary convention is followed, the General Budget could still be presented on Sunday, February 1, maintaining the date used for nearly a decade. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has clarified that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will decide the final date at an appropriate time.

Weekend Budgets Are Not New

Presenting the Union Budget on weekends is not unprecedented. In 2025, the budget was presented on a Saturday, and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also delivered budgets on weekends: February 28, 2015 (Saturday) and February 28, 2016 (Sunday), the latter occurring in a leap year.

Why February 1 Became the Standard



Earlier, the Union Budget was presented on the last day of February. According to a PTI report, an official explained that the concept of avoiding Sundays originated during the British era. Before 2017, after the budget was presented at the end of February, Parliament would pass a Vote on Account to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet expenses for the first quarter of the new fiscal year. The full budget for the remaining year was approved later, after detailed examination of departmental demands by parliamentary standing committees - often leading to delays.

To avoid such delays, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley shifted the budget date to February 1 in 2017, allowing Parliament to approve the budget before the financial year began on April 1.

Parliament Sitting on Sundays Has Happened Before

Parliament has convened on Sundays under special circumstances, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and on May 13, 2012, to mark the 60th anniversary of its first sitting.

What Happens Next?



As the calendar poses a scheduling challenge for 2026, the government is expected to announce the final budget presentation date after consultations and committee decisions. The move will balance tradition with practical considerations of a Sunday clash.