Bajaj Pulsar NS125, N160 Get Benefits Up To Rs 15,759 Under GST, Festival Season Offer

Bajaj Auto Ltd. announced that it is building on the Government's decision to reduce GST on motorcycles under 350cc by not only passing on the full benefit to buyers but also adding 50 percent financing benefits from its side. This means that Pulsar buyers now gain 1.5 times the GST benefit, further enhancing the value of ownership during the festive season.

In line with this commitment, Bajaj Auto has introduced the Hattrick Offer, under which customers receive three distinct advantages: the entire GST reduction passed on in full, zero processing charges, and comprehensive insurance benefits. Together, these ensure that prospective Pulsar riders enjoy maximum value without additional costs. Under the Hattrick Offer, buyers of the Pulsar NS125 ABS stand to gain savings of Rs 12,206, while those choosing the Pulsar N160 USD enjoy benefits worth Rs 15,759 in Delhi.

The festive initiative comes close on the heels of Pulsar's new campaign - "Duniya Dekhti Hai Tu Dikha," a rallying call to India's youth to own their space and showcase their daring spirit. Just as the campaign urges riders to stand out, the Hattrick Offer provides them with even greater reasons to celebrate on a Pulsar.

From the Navratri revelry in Gujarat to the Durga Puja fervour of West Bengal and the Dussehra excitement in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Bajaj Pulsar ensures every rider can celebrate with performance, pride, and added value. Covering the entire Pulsar range, this is one of the most comprehensive festive offers ever introduced by Bajaj Auto.