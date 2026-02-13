Bajaj Finance Taps AI To Handle 100 Million Customer Calls By Next Year

Bajaj Finance is preparing to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) system to make it capable of handling five times the current number of customer calls over the next year.

Speaking during the company's third-quarter earnings call, Vice Chairman Rajeev Jain said the lender has already processed 20 million customer calls using AI-powered systems. Over the next year, it is expected to rise to 100 million calls.

At the moment, the company is using AI to convert customer conversations into structured data. According to company disclosures, voice-to-text conversion has already been completed for more than 5.2 lakh customers. This helped generate around 1 lakh new loan offers in cases where usable customer data was previously unavailable.

AI is already contributing massively to business volumes. He revealed that loan disbursements originating from AI-assisted calls stood at Rs 1,600 crore. In addition, insights derived from analysing customer call data accumulated another Rs 325 crore in lending.

"The company will be able to listen to 100 million calls next year, and we will be able to convert voice to text as we move forward, in the beginning for sales, then for service and then for DMS," Jain said.

Bajaj Finance said that after introducing AI into its systems, it has seen a 25 per cent to 45 per cent improvement in efficiency.

"We are not testing AI. We are deploying AI across the board, across the life cycle," said Jain.

As of now, much of the AI deployment is focused on sales and customer service. Bajaj Finance plans to expand AI-powered voice analysis into dealer management systems over the next year.

Additionally, Bajaj Finance is using AI in marketing and content creation, and has shifted fully to AI-generated creative material. Instead of manual design, the company is now creating 100 percent of marketing videos and banners using AI tools, generating 2.7 lakh videos and 1.2 lakh banners.

Bajaj Finance is using AI beyond call centres. The company currently runs 11 conversational AI bots.

Earlier, customer communication was mostly one-way, such as SMS alerts, emails, reminders. Customers would receive information but could not interact instantly. Now, these AI bots allow two-way conversations. Customers can ask about loan eligibility, check EMI details and request statements.

The company plans to expand these bots across all 26 product categories by mid-2026.

In addition to this, Bajaj Finance is using AI for security purposes. Instead of manual ID checking, AI instantly verifies whether a customer's face matches their official documents. As of now, the company's facial recognition systems have completed 46 million identity verification matches across branches and points of sale.

The company now plans to deploy over 800 autonomous AI agents next year across various departments such as HR, operations, sales and IT.

By mid-2026, the company plans to launch a new AI-powered version of its consumer platform, and by 2027, users will be able to choose between the regular app interface and a more advanced AI-led experience.