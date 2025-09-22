Higher Disposable Income To Boost Tourism: Union Minister On GST Reforms Impact

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will increase taxpayers' savings, leading to a "direct positive impact" on the tourism sector.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he said the GST reforms will leave more disposable income in the hands of consumers. "Whenever there is a cut in taxes, whether direct or indirect, people have more savings in their pockets. That disposable income leads to a boost in travel, as consumers tend to spend more on tourism," the minister said.

The minister thanked travellers for strengthening India's tourism growth. "I thank, from the core of my heart, the 290 million people who travelled last year. These GST reforms are for them," Mr Shekhawat said.

Mr Shekhawat said the reforms will particularly empower the neo middle class, who have been uplifted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Poverty was once used to gain political chairs. But today, policies are being designed keeping the poorest of the poor in mind. 25 crore people have come above the poverty line. This neo middle class will be the biggest beneficiary," he said.

On the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the minister urged citizens to "go Swadeshi" this festive season. "Navratri is a festival of buying. Swadeshi is the way of self-reliance. I appeal to people to go local, be vocal, and take local to global," he said.

Rejecting the Opposition's criticism, Mr Shekhawat hit out at Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders. "I don't want to comment on what Mamata (Banerjee) and Rahul (Gandhi) are saying. They once said GST should be abolished. Now that it's been proved that GST is a big boost to the economy, they are taking a U-turn and trying to take credit for the reforms," he said.