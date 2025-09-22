In Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi's Message On Swadeshi, GST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with traders and merchants of Arunachal Pradesh as the rationalized Goods and Services Tax came into effect across the country today. PM Modi told them that he has been championing local products as their brand ambassador and called on people to "buy Swadeshi and sell Swadeshi". India, he said, must become self-reliant to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat (a developed India).

The local traders were all praise for the revised GST, saying it was another milestone for PM Modi's government. This, they said, will bring down construction costs, making housing more affordable, while cheaper raw materials will help produce cost-efficient local products.

Representatives of the hotel industry said the GST cut would give a strong push to domestic tourism. Others pointed out major gains for fisheries and agriculture.

In line with his vision of ensuring Ease of Doing Business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Prime Minister had interacted with the local traders and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation. At the meeting venue, where the locals also hosted an exhibition displaying local products.

Later, addressing a mega massive meeting at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar after laying the foundation stones for 13 development projects worth over Rs 5,127 crore , PM Modi shared the new slogan with the crowd, "Garv se kahen, yeh swadeshi hai (Say Proudly, this is made in India)".

The Prime Minister later posted about the meet in a post on X, which read: "As the sun rose today, so did a new chapter in India's economic journey, with the start of GST Bachat Utsav. And, what better place to be than Arunachal Pradesh, India's beautiful Land of the Rising Sun. In Itanagar, I met local traders and retailers who showcased a vibrant range of products, including aromatic teas, flavourful pickles, turmeric, bakery goods, handicrafts and more. They expressed joy on the GST reforms. Also gave them posters of 'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai', which they said they will enthusiastically display on their shops."

From the earlier four slabs, the Goods and Services Tax has been simplified and streamlined into two slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Taxes on multiple items -- including food, medicines, essential items, farm goods, green energy, small cars and bikes - have been slashed.

Crucial items including life and medical insurance, life-saving drugs and food items including dairy products and bread have been made tax free.