China Lists Arunachal As "Core Interest", Rules Out Compromise: US Report

A Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated "core interests". The document states that China is not open to negotiation or compromise on these interests.

The report notes that China's leadership has expanded the scope of its "core interests" to include Taiwan, sovereignty claims and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the unification of China and the contested territories is a "natural requirement" for the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049.

A 'rejuvenated' China would operate at a new global level and field a "world-class" military capable of "fight and win" operations and would also 'resolutely safeguard' Beijing's sovereignty, security and development interests.

The document outlines that China identifies three "core interests" that are central to national rejuvenation and not open to negotiation or compromise. These include the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the promotion of China's economic development, and the defence and expansion of China's sovereignty and territorial claims.

The assessment points out that the CCP remains highly sensitive to any perceived threats to its rule, whether external or domestic, including criticism that it is failing to defend Chinese interests.

Regarding India-China relations, the report underlines developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It states that in October 2024, Indian leadership announced an agreement with China to disengage from remaining standoff sites along the LAC, two days before a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The meeting marked the start of high-level monthly engagements between the two countries, during which the two sides discussed border management and next steps in the bilateral relationship, such as direct flights, visa facilitation, and exchanges of academics and journalists.

Although China aims to reduce tensions along the LAC to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent US-India ties from deepening.

At the same time, the report notes that India is likely to remain sceptical of China's actions and intentions, adding that continued mutual distrust and other irritants are almost certain to limit the bilateral relationship.

