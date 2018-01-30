Never Said 'Hey Ram' Weren't Bapu's Last Words, Says Mahatma Gandhi's Aide

Venkita Kalyanam, who was Bapu's personal secretary between 1943 and 1948, told PTI: "I never said Gandhiji did not say 'Hey Ram' at all. What I had said was I did not hear him saying 'Hey Ram' Mahatma may have said that. I do not know."
The 96-year-old, who claims to be a witness to the Mahatma Gandhi's assassination on January 30, 1948, said he "could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident".
"Everybody was shouting when the Mahatma was shot. I could not hear anything in the din. He may have uttered 'Hey Ram'. I do not know," Mr Kalyanam said.
He had stunned the country in 2006 when he told a press conference in Kollam that Bapu did not say "Hey Ram" when he fell to the bullets of Nathuram Godse.
Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi had rubbished the remark then.
Mr Kalyanam added Godse killed Gandhiji only once, but political parties were doing it every day by not following his teachings.