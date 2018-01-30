Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 Stirring Quotes From 'Father Of Nation'

Mahatma Gandhi had said, "My Life is my message".

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the oppressive British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948 at the age of 78. Nathuram Godse, a Hindu fanatic, was found guilty of murdering him and was executed the following year. Mahatma Gandhi led a non-violent mass freedom movement in India called Satyagraha or 'devotion to truth', which has been exemplary for the whole world. His words continue to inspire young and old. On Mahatma Gandhi's 70th death anniversary, also observed as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas, here are some of his quotes that continue to inspire.