After Retest, Haryana NEET Centre With Most Top Scorers Gave This Result...

A NEET testing centre in Haryana, which had six students scoring a perfect 720 out of 720 marks, now shows a stark contrast with no one scoring above 682 in the Supreme Court-mandated retest on June 24.

An analysis of NEET data revealed that Hardayal Public School in Haryana's Bahadurgarh had a total of 494 students appearing for the re-examination. Among them, the highest score was 682, achieved by only one student. Additionally, only 13 students managed to score above 600 marks, a significant drop from the results of the May 5 exam.

The controversy surrounding the centre began when the NEET exam data was uploaded, showing six students with perfect scores. The improbability of such a feat led to widespread suspicion and uproar. The Supreme Court intervened, cancelling the grace marks that had been awarded and ordering 1,563 candidates to retake the exam. Of these, about 800 students appeared for the re-examination.

In last original NEET-UG examination, over 500 students sat for the exam at the centre. Additionally, two candidates scored 718 and 719 marks respectively. These results were deemed mathematically improbable, prompting the Supreme Court to order a re-examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the centre and city-wise results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, following a Supreme Court order. The results, initially declared on June 5, were re-published to mask the identities of the aspirants. This measure aimed to determine whether candidates from allegedly tainted centres scored disproportionately high marks compared to those from other centres.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, took place across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations, accommodating over 24 lakh candidates. Allegations of irregularities, including a paper leak, have put the exam under intense scrutiny.

The Supreme Court is set to resume hearings on the matter on July 22, addressing multiple petitions seeking the cancellation of the exam, a re-test, and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice.