Need To Assess Impact Of New Technologies On Society: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday called for an assessment of the impact of emerging technologies on society and the labour market, saying it must be ensured that they do not impact work opportunities.

Addressing an event held here to mark 70 years of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's foundation, Bhagwat underscored the need to pay greater attention to the unorganised sector to ensure that workers do not face any exploitation by their employers.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya was present at the event, attended by a large number of delegates, including representatives of various trade unions.

"Technology is coming ... When new technologies come, they bring many new questions as well. What will happen to unemployment? Will it reduce unemployment, or increase?" Bhagwat said in an apparent reference to Artificial Intelligence and concerns around its use.

He said technology makes mankind's nature a "bit harsh" and "somewhat" reduces the respect for labour.

"Technology can't be rejected. New technology will come. But how to handle it and ensure that it doesn't affect the labour sector needs to be looked into," he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said the use of new technologies should bring happiness in society, instead of creating "new problems." "That's why there is a need to ponder over (this issue) and act. We will have to do this," he added.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is an affiliate of the RSS.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya said different trade unions have different work cultures, which align with their ideologies, but the BMS has prepared their working culture according to the Indian lifestyle, "which is reflected in their discussion on labour issues with me." It is the workers who make roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and it is this strength that is driving the development and economic growth of the country, he said.

The minister said a delegation, led by the BMS International Labour Conference, presented the India Model at the International Labour Organisation.

"We have managed Covid with the India Model and succeeded. Service of mankind is our nature, and that is why India managed the COVID pandemic very well," the minister said.

He hoped that the BMS would work for the welfare of workers and the nation with full vigour.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)