Nearly 700 Detained As J&K Police Launch Security Sweep

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained nearly 700 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) across Kashmir, marking the biggest security sweep of the year. The district-wide crackdown is aimed at dismantling the wider network that supports terrorism on the ground.

The extensive raids were launched by Srinagar Police following the recent terror incident in Anantnag.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police teams fanned out across multiple locations to target the hidden network that keeps terrorism alive on the ground.

According to police, those detained are being questioned and verified as per legal procedure. The focus is on individuals suspected of providing logistical, financial, communication, transportation and shelter support to terrorist organisations.

Officials said the operation is designed to identify, isolate and neutralise facilitators who operate as the backbone of militancy.

Searches were conducted at several locations to gather evidence and prevent anti-national elements from exploiting the current situation. Police described the drive as both an investigative and preventive measure to maintain public order and enhance security.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with other security and intelligence agencies. Srinagar Police said such intelligence-led operations will continue until the entire support structure for terrorism is dismantled.

"We remain steadfast in safeguarding the lives of citizens. Anyone involved in supporting terrorism, directly or indirectly, will be identified and brought to justice," a senior officer said.

Police reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring lasting peace in the Valley.