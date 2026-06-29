Pakistani National Caught Near Line Of Control In Poonch, 2nd Case In 2 Days

Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended a Pakistani national near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote area of Poonch district, officials said.

The intruder has been identified as 31-year-old Rayees Khan, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Khan and a resident of Haveli district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He was arrested by soldiers on Sunday after he crossed in the Balakote sector.

Officials said no incriminating material was recovered from his possession during the initial search. He is currently being questioned by multiple security and intelligence agencies to determine his motive and whether the crossing was accidental or deliberate.

Second Case This Week

On Friday, another PoK intruder, 26-year-old Mohammad Sajad, was arrested from the Gulpur area of the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.

He was intercepted by troops after crossing the LoC and was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier, on June 9, a 14-year-old identified as Javid Ali was detained and handed back to Pakistan a week later, according to news agency PTI.

Pattern Under Scanner

Back-to-back apprehensions from PoK in the Balakote and Gulpur areas along the LoC in the Poonch sector have put security agencies on alert. While initial assessment suggests the crossings may have been inadvertent, all possibilities, including espionage or attempts to test LoC vulnerabilities, are being examined.

A senior security force official said heightened vigilance along the LoC has enabled quick detection and interception in these cases, preventing any possible security breach.

Further investigation is underway.