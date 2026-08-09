After Recent Terror Attacks, Cops Raid 26 Locations In J&K's Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday launched a large-scale crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the Sopore area of north Kashmir, conducting simultaneous raids at 26 locations as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the proscribed organisation and its associated network.

According to police sources, searches are being carried out at residential houses and business establishments in Sopore town as well as several villages, including Bomai, Tarzoo, Shutloo, Rohama, Goripora and Behrampora. The operation is being conducted with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Officials said the searches are part of an ongoing probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, no fresh arrests have been made so far.

Jamaat-e-Islami was banned and declared an unlawful association by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the UAPA in 2019. The action was taken over the organisation's alleged separatist and terror links, with the crackdown coming in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

The Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban for another five years in February 2024.

Crackdown After Recent Terror Attacks

The operation comes amid an intensified security crackdown across Kashmir following a series of recent terror attacks.

On July 22, terrorists shot dead a policeman at close range in the heart of Anantnag town. A week later, two migrant labourers were killed in another targeted attack in neighbouring Kulgam district.

Following the Anantnag attack, security forces launched a major crackdown across the Valley, detaining more than 3,000 suspects. Some estimates put the number of detentions even higher.