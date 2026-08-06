Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Charged For Attacking, Biting Cop During PDP Protest

Jammu and Kashmir police have charged Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Srinagar. Police said an FIR has been filed against Mufti for attacking and biting a police officer during a protest by the PDP on Tuesday.

She has been summoned to join investigations tomorrow, a senior police official said.

"We have summoned Ms Mufti to join investigations at Kothibagh police station tomorrow. An FIR has been filed against her for biting a police officer,'' said a police officer.

Earlier, Iltija had alleged that she was assaulted by an IPS officer during a protest held by the PDP on the eve of the 7th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. On Tuesday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti held a candlelight vigil to protest the abrogation of Article 370.

After the candlelight vigil, there was reportedly an altercation between Iltija and a police officer. A PDP leader who was part of the protest said that the police officer slapped Iltija, who hit back and slapped the woman officer. "We have video of the incident. It was a police officer who slapped Iltija first,'' said the PDP leader.

Images of Iltija receiving treatment at a private hospital have also surfaced.

Yesterday, after holding a protest, Iltija, along with a few PDP leaders, tried to take out a protest. She was seen telling a police officer why she is not allowed to take out a peaceful protest against the abrogation of Article 370. Iltija also alleged that she was 'manhandled' by an officer on Tuesday.

The 7th anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 was marked by celebrations by the BJP and protests by the opposition parties, who observed August 5 as a "black day" in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP was the only party allowed to take out processions to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. The party and the central government have termed the seven years since the abrogation of Article 370 as an era of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even the ruling National Conference was not allowed to take out a protest march from their party headquarters in Srinagar. The party leaders and MLAs held a sit-in protest inside the party office premises as the police and paramilitary forces blocked the main gate of the Nawe Subhe party headquarters.

Some of the MLAs said that they have been put under house arrest, and one MLA was seen breaking open the gate to escape the security restrictions.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "7 years, we haven't forgotten & we haven't reconciled, far less accepted our current circumstances."

PDP also held protests and demanded restoration of Article 370. In Delhi, INDIA bloc MPs also held a protest outside Parliament House and demanded restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and constitutional rights. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Malik Arjun Kharge also joined the protest.