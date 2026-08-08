"Is She A 5-Year-Old?": Omar Abdullah On Biting Charge Against Iltija Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday dismissed the FIR against PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti as a 'fixed match' orchestrated by agencies to salvage the party's declining credibility.

The police case was filed after Iltija was accused of allegedly biting a police officer on duty during a PDP protest in Srinagar on Tuesday. She has been summoned for questioning. Mehbooba Mufti took out a protest demonstration in this regard and charged police with initiating action to silence dissent.

"Don't ask me for commentary on this fixed match. Is Iltija Mufti a five-year-old child who can bite someone? Even a five-year-old knows that you don't bite people in this manner," Abdullah said.

He alleged the controversy was aimed at diverting attention and rebuilding the PDP's dwindling image.

"This party did not emerge on its own. It was created by agencies. Whenever their image and credibility are dented, agencies make every effort to restore it. People are being fooled," he said.

Abdullah also linked the current episode to Mehbooba Mufti's recent remark in Delhi on pellet gun use in Kashmir, which drew sharp backlash. Mehbooba had later apologised and rectified her statement.

Abdullah expressed serious concern over reports of civilian deaths in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The cycle of bloodshed must end. Innocent people are being killed by rangers. I want to remind the Pakistan government of what they said in 2008, 2010, and 2016 when the situation here was bad. What did they demand from the international community then? That milk be separated from water - that truth must prevail," he said.

"The international community has so many issues. We are not visible to them. It is surprising that if international agencies cannot see that part of J&K, we can see it. We want the situation to improve. They are our people too. It pains us," he added.