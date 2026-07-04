Jamaat-e-Islami Alleges 'Motivated' Demolitions, Raises SIR Concerns

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Saturday alleged that demolition drives targeting mosques and residential settlements in several states were "politically motivated" and carried out without following due legal process. The organisation alleged that demolitions in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi disproportionately targeted a particular community and also expressed concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Speaking to NDTV, JIH Vice President Salim Engineer said selective action against religious structures was a matter of "grave concern".

"There is a very biased approach towards different communities. One or two Hindu structures have also been demolished, but this should not be the way. The government is trying to rule by instilling terror and fear in people's minds. These demolitions are politically motivated in the name of development and security and are being carried out without following due process," he said.

On the ongoing SIR exercise, Engineer said the organisation was not opposed to the electoral roll revision itself but questioned the manner in which it was being implemented.

"We are not against the SIR exercise. We are against the way it is being conducted in such a rushed manner. No legitimate citizen should be left out of the process. Many people migrate to other states for work and may not be present during verification. Their names should not be deleted, and no specific community should be targeted," he said.

Earlier, at a press conference in New Delhi, the JIH claimed a delegation that visited parts of Rajasthan had found instances where mosques, dargahs and other structures were allegedly demolished without due legal procedure. The organisation alleged that religious structures belonging to the Muslim community were selectively targeted and called for greater transparency, adherence to constitutional safeguards and equal treatment under the law.

The organisation also urged the Election Commission to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision process remains transparent, inclusive and citizen-friendly, with adequate safeguards to prevent the exclusion of eligible voters.