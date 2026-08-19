Over 2.07 Crore Voters Face SIR Exclusion In Maharashtra: Poll Body Data

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, announced on Tuesday that approximately 2.07 crore voters, representing 21.15 per cent of the state's total electorate, are set to be excluded from the upcoming Draft Electoral Roll following the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 on August 17.

The extensive house-to-house enumeration drive, carried out from June 30 to August 17, 2026, involved Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households across all Assembly Constituencies.

Out of Maharashtra's 9.78 crore registered electors, 7.71 crore (78.85 per cent) successfully submitted signed enumeration forms. In comparison, the remaining 2.07 crore were classified under the "Uncollectable Enumeration Form" category due to statutory ineligibility and ground verification findings.

The CEO's office categorised the 2.07 crore uncollected enumeration forms under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Deceased, Duplicate) framework comprising Permanently Shifted, 76.80 lakh (7.85 per cent), Absent/Not Found, 75.52 lakh (7.72 per cent), Deceased, 34.81 lakh (3.56 per cent), Duplicate/Enrolled Elsewhere, 17.63 lakh (1.80 per cent), and Others, 2.23 lakh (0.23 per cent).

Of the total 2.07 crore excluded under ASDD, 28.61 lakh are from Thane, 26.63 lakh from Mumbai Suburban district, 28.70 lakh from Pune, 14.44 lakh from Nagpur, 10.29 lakh from Nashik, and 9.52 lakh from Mumbai City.

To ensure transparency, district authorities uploaded provisional exclusion lists to the District Collector's websites four days before the drive concluded, enabling recognised political parties to review the data via their Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

BLOs were instructed to verify any political feedback received and to ensure that eligible electors submitted their forms before preparing the final draft.

The upcoming Draft Electoral Roll will be made available to recognised parties in hard and soft formats, while exclusion lists will be displayed on official district notice boards and state election portals.

The Draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 24, 2026, opening a month-long window until September 23, 2026, for citizens to file claims and objections. The final publication of the electoral rolls is scheduled for October 27, 2026.

According to the release, unlisted electors or young citizens turning 18 on or before the qualifying date of October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 with the required declarations and supporting documents.

Voters in a constituency under Form 7 may request the deletion of an invalid entry. Under Form 8, electors can request updates or corrections to their existing details.

The CEO's office cautioned applicants against submitting fraudulent information. Under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, making false declarations on electoral applications carries a penalty of up to one year of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The Final Electoral Roll for Maharashtra is scheduled for publication on October 27.