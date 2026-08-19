Indian Poll Machinery Globally Recognised: Centre After Trump's Remarks

The credibility and strength of India's election machinery are globally recognised, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump cited India's voter card system to press for domestic citizenship verification.

Making a strong case for stricter electoral laws in the US, Trump praised the Indian election apparatus and recalled Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioning the lack of voter identification in American polls.

"I have no specific comments on these remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery is a well-established fact globally," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on Trump's remarks.

In a social media post, Trump said over 646 million people participated in the recent general elections in India, and yet less than one per cent voted through postal ballots.

Trump said India's chief election commissioner had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month, and asked how US elections can be held without a valid photo identification card.

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote.

"India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.