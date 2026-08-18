Meta "Exploited" How Children's Brains Work, Hooked Them: Prosecutor To Court

A prosecutor described Meta as a company that repeatedly put profits over children's health
A top California prosecutor on Tuesday described Meta as a company that repeatedly put profits over children's health, while simultaneously misleading the public about the safety of Facebook and Instagram.
Deputy Attorney General Megan O'Neil said in her opening arguments in an Oakland courtroom that the company "exploited how kids' brains work".
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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