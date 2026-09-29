Who Is Chirantan Desai? All About Meta's New Enterprise Platform Head

Meta announced the appointment of Chirantan Desai to lead its Enterprise Platform. Mr Desai worked as the CEO of MongoDB, a database software provider, where he joined less than a year ago. In his new role, Mr Desai will report to Mark Zuckerberg, according to Meta. The appointment comes less than a month after Meta launched Muse, a personal AI agent, under its Enterprise Platform. Muse has rapidly climbed in Apple and Android stores since its launch, according to news agency Reuters.

Mr Desai's appointment is significant since he is not coming from a traditional consumer-internet background. His career has largely been built around enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI, product development and engineering - precisely the areas Meta now wants to convert into a commercial enterprise offering.

Who Is Chirantan "CJ" Desai?

Mr Desai is Indian-born and has spent much of his career in the US technology industry. He studied at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he later received a Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award.

His career has included senior positions at EMC, ServiceNow, Cloudflare and MongoDB, giving him experience across several layers of enterprise technology.

At ServiceNow, Mr Desai's responsibilities spanned product, platform, AI, design, engineering, cloud infrastructure and customer success.

He became President and CEO of MongoDB in November 2025, succeeding Dev Ittycheria.

What Will He Do At Meta?

Meta is creating Meta Enterprise Platform, which Zuckerberg described as a new major pillar of the business. Mr Desai will be responsible for turning Meta's considerable AI and infrastructure capabilities into products that companies can actually buy and deploy.

Apart from Muse AI, the Enterprise Platform also includes Meta Business Agent and other coding tools.

Zuckerberg said Mr Desai would bring experience in full-stack software, AI, infrastructure, business applications and security, as well as an extensive enterprise network.