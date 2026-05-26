56 Hours, Drones, Helicopters: Hunt On For 3 Pak Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

A 56-hour manhunt operation is underway in the dense Gambhir Mughlan forests of Rajouri's border belt, where security forces have cornered a group of three Pakistani terrorists believed to be hiding in rugged terrain covered by thick foliage.

Troops from the Army's Romeo Force, along with the CRPF, Special Operations Group and Jammu and Kashmir Police, have mounted a multi-layered cordon around the area, deploying drones and advanced surveillance equipment to prevent any escape.

Aerial surveillance is also being carried out using helicopters as security forces intensify efforts to track the group.

The high-stakes operation began at around 11.30 am on May 24, when an intelligence-based joint search operation in the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan belt led to contact with the terrorists.

According to the White Knight Corps, troops responded with swift action and engaged the group in a firefight before establishing an effective cordon around the area. The operation has been codenamed Op Sheruwali and remains underway.

Additional reinforcements have since been rushed to the area to tighten the cordon.

Sources said security personnel also fired at two locations inside the forest in an attempt to provoke the hiding terrorists into revealing their position. However, there was no response from the other side.

Officials said the search operation continued through the night, with forces maintaining an unbroken cordon to deny the terrorists the advantage of darkness.

Sources said all three suspected terrorists are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

The trio are believed to have taken shelter deep inside the dense forest cover, prompting security forces to proceed cautiously to avoid collateral damage.

"Troops are moving slowly into the forest to neutralise the three terrorists," a senior security force officer said.

Officials said the same group had been tracked earlier but managed to evade security forces. This time, however, authorities believe the chances of escape are significantly lower, with surveillance systems monitoring possible exit routes.