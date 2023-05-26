Nearly 300 Passengers Flying To Vietnam Stranded At Mumbai Airport: Report

The passengers were deplaned and brought back to the immigration area. (File)

As many as 300 passengers of a VietJet flight to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam were stranded at the city airport for around 10 hours due to a glitch in the aircraft, according to a passenger.

The passenger, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the airline did not provide hotel accommodation or food for passengers despite the long delay.

Under DGCA rules, passengers are to be provided accommodation as well as food by the airline concerned if a flight is delayed beyond a stipulated time.

@PMOIndia@narendramodi@PiyushGoyal@JM_Scindia@Gen_VKSingh

Please cancel license of VietJet Airline.



VJ 884, 26-May delayed by 3 hrs.



No AC, No water, rude staff. No update.



Difficult for all of us — Pankaj Mohan (@panky1972) May 25, 2023

Response was awaited to queries sent to VietJet.

Stuck inside vietjet from Mumbai to Vietnam for 2 hours. After intial announcements abt takeoff followed by 'a technical issue will update further' announcement by pilot everyone seems to have disappeared! Worst is AC is inoperational n they have no water to serve! A nightmare! — Karuna Kirpalani (@KarunaKirpalani) May 25, 2023

"The flight VJ-884 (operating on Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route) was to depart at 11.30 pm on Thursday. We boarded the flight at 11 pm.

"However, when it did not take off for an hour, we asked for the reason. We were told there is some glitch in the aircraft and it will take some time for departure," said the passenger who was to travel to Bali via Vietnam on the flight.

"Between 11.30 pm and 5 am, till the time they brought us back to the immigration area, no food or water was provided to the stranded passengers," he said, adding that there is still no clarity about an alternative flight to Ho Chi Minh City.

The passengers were deplaned and brought back to the immigration area at around 7 am, he said.

