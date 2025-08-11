'We'll Fix This': Delhi's Action Plan After Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling

The debate over stray dogs in Delhi has now moved from the streets to the highest court in the country and will soon move to the city's shelters. Following a Supreme Court directive to relocate all stray dogs from residential areas to designated shelters, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised a clear, phased plan to make it happen.

"Residents of Delhi have been troubled by the stray dog menace for many years. We will implement the Supreme Court's order in a planned and systematic manner," Ms Gupta said on Monday, calling the order a "turning point" in tackling a problem that has often sparked heated discussions between residents and animal welfare groups.

A Long-Running Concern

From morning walkers in Rohini to families in South Delhi, concerns over stray dog attacks and constant barking have been voiced for years. While some residents have demanded immediate action, others have argued for humane solutions.

The Supreme Court's order attempts to balance both, moving stray dogs to shelters, ensuring they are cared for properly.

NDTV's 'India's Dog Dilemma' Campaign

NDTV's India's Dog Dilemma campaign has repeatedly highlighted the rising number of incidents in which stray dogs have injured and, in some tragic cases, killed children and elderly people. The coverage has brought national attention to safety concerns in cities and small towns alike, intensifying calls for structured, humane management of street dog populations.

Government's Action Plan

Ms Gupta said her government began work on the issue soon after taking office. The plan, she outlined, will focus on:

Mapping problem areas where the population of stray dogs is high.

Expanding and upgrading shelters to handle the increased numbers.

Coordinating with civic agencies to ensure humane relocation.

"Our foremost priority is to provide relief to the citizens of Delhi while ensuring the dogs are moved to safe, well-maintained shelters," she added.

What Happens Next

Officials will first identify hotspots across Delhi-NCR before starting relocations. The timeline will depend on shelter readiness and coordination between municipal bodies.

With both the Supreme Court's directive and heightened public attention from NDTV's 'India's Dog Dilemma' campaign, the coming weeks will test how quickly and effectively Delhi can balance compassion for animals with safety for its residents.