"Show Circular Or Apologise": Delhi Minister On Teacher 'Deployment' To Count Dogs

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of running a coordinated misinformation campaign, daring the party to produce any official order to back its claim that the Delhi government directed that school teachers be tasked with counting stray dogs.

Sood said the issue was being amplified online rather than raised on the ground. "You all have seen that those who have not been able to digest their loss in the elections were spreading lies all day from their social media handles," he said.

The minister added, "I challenge the AAP - if there is any circular that says teachers will be counting stray dogs, post it on your social media handles. If you are not able to show us the order, then apologise."

Sood accused the opposition of relying on online narratives after failing to mobilise on the streets. "Since they couldn't mount any major protest, they are resorting to social media theatrics," he said.

Further, the minister alleged that the party was attempting to create administrative confusion on multiple fronts. He cited recent claims related to action against tehsildars and sub-registrars, questioning why AAP was defending officials facing scrutiny. "Why does AAP stand with the corrupt every time action is taken?" he asked.

Sood also referred to an earlier controversy where AAP leaders claimed that the government had ordered action against children coming to school dressed as Santa Claus. "They said an order was issued. Where is that order?" he said.

A row broke out after posts and statements by AAP leaders claimed that teachers had been assigned stray dog-related counting duties, triggering concern among educators and parents.

On recruitment, the education minister accused AAP of spreading confusion over the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), alleging that no fresh recruitments were initiated during the party's tenure and that misleading claims were being made even now.