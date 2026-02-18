Chartered Accountants To Be Replaced Soon? What CA And AI Expert Told NDTV

Could emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) replace chartered accountants (CAs) soon? NDTV asked this question to Deepak Dhanak, a chartered accountant who is the co-founder of an AI platform, Rocket.

"I don't think AI or any tool will replace an individual. I think a person who understands and knows and uses these tools will replace the one that is not using them," he said at the NDTV AI summit.

His remarks came amid various companies across the world laying off thousands of employees to invest in new technologies like artificial intelligence.

"Our job is made of two things. One is tasks that you should not be doing, and the other is the core value that you add in any job: decision-making, creativity, governance, accountability, vision, good biases, and bad biases. Those things are the core of us, and today, in the era of processes and speed, we have been consumed by non-valued work. So those guys will have to think about it, but for others, it will open the doors because now I have more time to do things that I excel at," Dhanak said.

Asked how Rocket, an AI-native platform that turns natural language into fully functional, production-ready apps, stays relevant, he said he thinks efficiency is not the game that anyone wins.

"At the end of the day, the depth of the solution, the output that you generate, the quality of the output, and the contextual relevance of that output are things that make you win. How deeply you understand the use case of your client," he said.

He also spoke about vibe coding.

"Traditionally the software and website creation required technical skills and knowledge of the technical expertise, and then there were boundaries between the design, the content, the coding, the deployment, and so on and so forth. Vibe coding is a way of creating the same thing, which is you build the software, your website, and your presence in a natural language without requiring any technical expertise because the models and the prompts behind the platform take care of translating your intention into the technical specifications and carry it over," he said.

"You can go onto Rocket.new right now and type what you want to build next," he said, adding that it can also build the landing page of the NDTV AI summit.