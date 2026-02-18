Meet Deepak Dhanak, The Mind Behind AI-Native Platform Rocket

Deepak Dhanak, co-founder and COO of Rocket, is set to join the NDTV Ind.AI Summit on Wednesday at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The summit brings top tech leaders, policymakers and global figures under the same roof.

The five-day event will focus on how countries can work together to manage and regulate artificial intelligence. The summit discusses major global concerns related to AI, including mass layoffs due to AI, child safety and global cooperation on AI rules.

Who is Deepak Dhanak?

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Deepak Dhanak began his professional journey in 1996. He founded his chartered accountancy firm in 1996, leading all aspects of the firm, including client relationships, operations, and team management. The company ran successfully for nine years before he moved to PwC in 2005 as Senior Manager- Tax and Regulatory.

In 2009, he joined EXL, where he learned the architecture of scale and played a key role in shaping the company's financial architecture and growth strategy during a period of international expansion.

In 2011, he attended Harvard Business School, where he studied corporate restructuring and mergers & acquisitions.

In 2012, he completed a programme at IIM Ahmedabad. In 2014, he joined Star TV as EVP – Finance and Head of Tax for India and Asia. He contributed to the launch of Hotstar and helped structure emerging sports ecosystems such as Pro Kabaddi and the Indian Super League.

In 2016, he joined BrowserStack as Global Chief Financial Officer. In 2018, he returned to Harvard Business School to study Business Administration and Management.

In 2019, he became an advisor to TestMu AI while simultaneously serving as Global CFO and Head of Legal at CleverTap. The same year, he founded DocuX, an AI-powered platform that enabled automated document and contract drafting. The company operated successfully for five years.

He is currently the co-founder and COO of Rocket. He also serves as the GMP Ambassador of Harvard Business School and is a board member at Indigenesis Consulting.

About Rocket

Rocket.new is an AI-native platform that turns natural language into fully-functional, production-ready apps, reimagining how the world builds for the web and mobile. It was founded in 2021 by Deepak Dhanak, Vishal Virani and Rahul Shingala.

Instead of writing complex code, users simply describe what they want. The platform then converts that idea into a fully functional, production-ready application. It automatically builds frontend, backend, database, user login and authentication and API.

The platform can also do basic market research, design the UI/UX, plan important features and write SEO-friendly content.