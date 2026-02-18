"Open Models Essential For India's Data": Nvidia's Jay Puri At NDTV AI Summit

Open models are key to developing local models that lead to sovereignty, Jay Puri, executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations responsible for NVIDIA's global business, said at the NDTV AI Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Puri said sovereign AI is about designing, developing and regulating own AI systems and having a domestic infrastructure. "A country like India, which has proprietory data relfecting language and culture, is a very valuable resource. We want to develop local models like Sarvam AI is developing. For that, open models are essential," he said.

He said that Nvidia focusses on open models, and is working at the frontier scale with models like Sarvam and Bharatgen. "We support them as they are important for innovation, research, startups and enterprises. Many, including sovereign model builders, need access to frontier models. We give them that access and open access to our tools," Puri said during an exclusive fireside conversation titled "Building The AI Stack Of The Future."

The discussion covered the evolution of AI from software to full-stack intelligence and sovereign systems, highlighting India's role as a global technology powerhouse.

At Nvidia, Puri plays a significant role in managing the global business, overseeing areas such as sales, business development, and partner alliances. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology. Puri also holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Starting in 2005, Puri has contributed to NVIDIA's growth, particularly in accelerated computing and generative AI.

The NDTV Ind.AI Summit convenes policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and thinkers to collaboratively define an AI future grounded in human values and ethical responsibility. The summit also features former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and OpenAI's VP of Global Affairs, Chris Lehane.