The End Of Coding? Emergent's Mukund Jha Says Just Prompt Your Dunzo

You can now build an app like Dunzo with just a prompt, no coding required, Emergent AI founder Mukund Jha said at NDTV's India.Ai Summit.

Jha, CEO and co-founder, claimed his company's "vibe-coding" platform lets anyone turn a natural language idea into a fully functional, full-stack application, handling frontend, backend, database, hosting and deployment.

"Software development will become super easy," Jha told the audience. "You can create a Dunzo on Emergent in a prompt," he said, adding "all within a year".

Jha is building the company alongside his fraternal twin brother Madhav, a deep learning researcher who completed his PhD in the United States while Mukund dropped out and returned to India to launch Dunzo. When the AI wave accelerated, the brothers teamed up.

"It's like having a duplicate in the company," he said.

Emergent's system converts a user's prompt into a structured build process. It parses intent, entities and flows, then routes tasks to specialized AI agents that generate UI, backend logic, databases and integrations. The outputs merge into a conventional project structure using standard tech stacks.

"You work with the platform, it's like having your dev team in cloud," Jha said, adding that even users with no coding background can ship apps.

The company says it built its coding agents from scratch and ranked No. 1 last year on SWE benchmarks. Jha emphasized heavy investment in automated testing and feedback loops to manage bugs and 'technical debt'.

"Software development is 20% writing the code. The rest is building it," he said. Emergent manages hosting, deployment and infrastructure end-to-end, claiming a 99% deployment success rate.

The growth has been explosive: from launch to roughly 6 million users across 190 countries and about 150,000 paying customers in under a year. Emergent hit $100 million in annual run-rate revenue in eight months, doubling from $50 million to $100 million ARR in about a month.

Jha believes the edge will shift from coding skill to "ideas, taste and speed", with CTOs focusing more on architecture and deep technical direction as AI agents take over execution.