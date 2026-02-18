"Jobs Will Be Lost, More Will Be Created": Nvidia's Jay Puri At NDTV AI Summit

Like every other technological disruption, some jobs will be lost and many more will be created due to artificial intelligence, Jay Puri, executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations responsible for NVIDIA's global business, said.

Puri said, "AI is a very powerful force and in the knowledge economy, it is impacting people's ability to augment what they are doing. When a company becomes more productivity, its profits go up and it hires more people. So, AI is going to create more jobs and help the economy overall. The effect of AI on society will be very positive."

Giving the example of a healthcare, Puri said a doctor will have better access to diagnosis, patient data and will be able to do a much better job of taking care of a patient. In India particularly, he said, AI will democratise sectors, taking them to places where services couldn't go before. "We will be able to do things like help farmers improve yields, or cure diseases," he added.

The discussion covered the evolution of AI from software to full-stack intelligence and sovereign systems, highlighting India's role as a global technology powerhouse.

At Nvidia, Puri plays a significant role in managing the global business, overseeing areas such as sales, business development, and partner alliances. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology. Puri also holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Starting in 2005, Puri has contributed to NVIDIA's growth, particularly in accelerated computing and generative AI.

The NDTV Ind.AI Summit convenes policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and thinkers to collaboratively define an AI future grounded in human values and ethical responsibility. The summit also features former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and OpenAI's VP of Global Affairs, Chris Lehane.