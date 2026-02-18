Addverb: How This Noida Startup Is Building Robots For Indian Factories

Bir Singh, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Addverb Technologies, will attend the NDTV Ind.AI Summit at ITC Maurya in Delhi on Wednesday.

He will speak on “Building India's AI Story.”

About Addverb

Addverb Technologies, founded in 2016 and based in Noida, is a homegrown robotics startup focused on industrial automation and mobile robotics. The company started with grid-based and natural navigation robots for warehouses and factories and has since expanded into collaborative robots (cobots), quadruped robots, and humanoid robots for complex industrial environments.

The latest addition to Addverb's lineup is a humanoid robot, six feet tall, weighing 80 kg, and capable of carrying a 15 kg payload. Designed for unstructured factory and warehouse settings, this humanoid represents the company's move toward “physical AI,” where robots can autonomously perform human-like tasks. Early production plans include building around 100 units over the next year for selected enterprise clients.

Addverb has worked with both domestic and international clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Its products span industrial cobots, four-legged “Digital Mule” robots for logistics and defence, and the new humanoid for manufacturing sectors like solar, battery, electronics, nuclear, and chemical industries.

The Indian robotics and industrial automation market, currently valued at $2 billion, is expected to grow at 15-16 per cent annually over the next decade, driven by initiatives like Make in India and Industry 4.0 adoption.

Addverb combines in-house R&D, a dedicated data factory for training AI models, and advanced manufacturing at its Noida facility to create scalable robotic solutions. Its global client base includes UPS, Albertsons, and various electronics and manufacturing firms.

Who Is Bir Singh?

Bir Singh has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, process engineering, automation, and project management. He started his career as a Process Engineer at JK White Cement Works, then worked as Assistant Manager and Factory Head at ITC Limited.

Later, he held senior roles at Asian Paints in manufacturing technology, project management, and factory automation.

Singh holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the Malaviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur.

At Addverb, he has helped develop robotics and automation solutions for warehouses and factories. He has overseen the company's product portfolio, client expansion, and international operations.

