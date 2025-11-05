NDA Candidate Jyoti Manjhi Attacked In Bihar's Barachatti, Hospitalised

Jyoti Manjhi, the sitting MLA from Barachatti Assembly constituency and a candidate of Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha, was attacked by unknown assailants during election campaigning.

The incident reportedly occurred while Jyoti Manjhi, who is also a relative of Jitan Ram Manjhi, was touring the area with her supporters. Reports said stones were thrown at her convoy and she suffered head injuries in the attack.

She was immediately admitted to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter. The administration has said the culprits will not be spared under any circumstances.

BJP leaders have strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Manjhi's supporters, meanwhile, are angry over the attack.

Jyoti Manjhi's daughter is married to Jitan Ram Manjhi's son.

HAM has been allotted six seats by the NDA. The party has fielded Deepa Kumari from Imamganj, Anil Kumar from Tikari, Jyoti Manjhi from Barachatti, Romit Kumar from Atri, Prafull Kumar Manjhi from Sikandra, and Lalan Ram from Kutumba.

Four of them -- including Jitan Ram Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa and her mother Jyoti Manjhi -- are sitting MLAs from Imamganj and Barachatti.