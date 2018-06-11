Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Booked For "Derogatory" Facebook Post Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother has been booked for an alleged objectionable post on Facebook

Share EMAIL PRINT Ayazuddin Siddiqui denied allegations of offensive post on Facebook Budhana, Uttar Pradesh: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother has been booked for what the police has described as an objectionable post on Facebook. A complaint was lodged against Ayazuddin Siddiqui for hurting religious sentiments the police said.



Ayazuddin denied the allegations. He told news agency ANI that he noticed the objectionable picture of "shiv ji maharaj on his page and wrote a comment saying pictures that hurt people's sentiments should not be posted" but the police instead of catching the actual culprits, filed a case against him.



"Someone posted a derogatory picture of Lord Shiva. I confronted him and wrote you should not share posts that hurt anyone's sentiments. Instead a case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated," Awazuddin said.



The First Investigation Report was filed by one Bharat Thakur, who is reportedly an activist of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Muzzaffarnagar.



The police said they are investigating whether Ayazuddin's phone was used to post the picture. The police said the actor's brother did not want to hurt anyone... and "his comments condemned the derogatory picture but by mistake he may have copied the picture while commenting on it."





Nawazuddin's family hails from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district. In 2016, the actor and his brother were forced to pull out of a Ramlila show in his hometown, after Shiv Sena activists opposed it apparently because he was a Muslim. The party's then youth leader Aditya Thackeray said he spoke to "Nawazuddin Siddiqui ji to convey that the party does not endorse the reason because of which he was prevented from performing at the Ramlila in UP."



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother has been booked for what the police has described as an objectionable post on Facebook. A complaint was lodged against Ayazuddin Siddiqui for hurting religious sentiments the police said.Ayazuddin denied the allegations. He told news agency ANI that he noticed the objectionable picture of "shiv ji maharaj on his page and wrote a comment saying pictures that hurt people's sentiments should not be posted" but the police instead of catching the actual culprits, filed a case against him."Someone posted a derogatory picture of Lord Shiva. I confronted him and wrote you should not share posts that hurt anyone's sentiments. Instead a case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated," Awazuddin said.The First Investigation Report was filed by one Bharat Thakur, who is reportedly an activist of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Muzzaffarnagar. The police said they are investigating whether Ayazuddin's phone was used to post the picture. The police said the actor's brother did not want to hurt anyone... and "his comments condemned the derogatory picture but by mistake he may have copied the picture while commenting on it."Nawazuddin and his brother were stopped from participating in Ramlila in 2016Nawazuddin's family hails from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district. In 2016, the actor and his brother were forced to pull out of a Ramlila show in his hometown, after Shiv Sena activists opposed it apparently because he was a Muslim. The party's then youth leader Aditya Thackeray said he spoke to "Nawazuddin Siddiqui ji to convey that the party does not endorse the reason because of which he was prevented from performing at the Ramlila in UP." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter