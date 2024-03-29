Navy Intercepts Hijacked Iranian Vessel In Arabian Sea, Deploys Warships

The hijacked fishing vessel has been intercepted on March 29.

The Indian Navy has responded to a potential piracy attack on an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, and diverted two naval ships to intercept the hijacked vessel on Friday.

The Indian Navy received inputs regarding a potential piracy incident on-board Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al-Kambar 786' on late Friday evening.

Following this, two Indian Naval ships, mission deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

At the time of the incident, the Iranian vessel was approximately 90 Nm South West of Socotra and was reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates.

According to the latest updates, the operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy to rescue the hijacked fishing vessel and its crew.

"Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of the nationalities," the statement added.

Notably, the Indian Navy has carried out several high-octane operations against piracy attacks lately.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy in a daring operation, intercepted the under-attack pirate ship Ruen, sailing almost 2600 km from the shores of the Indian Coast, and forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions.

In the rescue operation, which lasted for the last 40 hours, INS Kolkata successfully cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender, ensuring the safe evacuation of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel without any injury.

In another operation, the Indian Navy swiftly responded to a distress call from the Gulf of Aden where a merchant vessel caught fire after being hit by a missile, and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national.

Last month, responding to the distress call from a fishing vessel, an Indian Naval ship mission that was deployed in the North Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, provided damage control assistance and undertook strengthening of the hull, rendering the boat safe for further transit.

The Indian Navy reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring the safety of seafarers navigating through these perilous waters. This action by the Indian Navy serves as a testament to India's resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

