Navjot Singh Sidhu Arrives At Kartarpur Corridor To Offer Prayers

The Kartarpur Corridor reopened on Wednesday (File)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Bana Nanak in Gurdaspur to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib In Karpartur in Pakistan on Saturday.

Mr Sidhu's visit comes after a fresh tussle erupted in Punjab Congress following the exclusion of his name from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation comprising state cabinet ministers that visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday.

The 4.5 km-long corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, a small town in Pakistan's Punjab province, about 4 km from the International Border. It is the place where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

Movement on the Kartarpur Corridor was suspended in March 2020, when Pakistan put restrictions on travel from India after the Covid outbreak.