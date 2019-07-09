Navjot Sidhu Absent, But Draws Salary: BJP Leader To Punjab Governor

If Navjot Sidhu is drawing salary but not working, action should be taken, said BJP leader.

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is drawing salary and enjoying perks of his office despite being absent from his office for over a month, the BJP leader has alleged claiming the state government is facing a "constitutional crisis" after the Cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh sought his intervention in what he calls a "crisis" situation in the state.

"I have written a letter to Punjab Governor. There is a constitutional crisis in Punjab today. It has been over a month since a minister who took the oath of office has been absent, even though he is drawing a salary and enjoying the perks of his office," Mr Chugh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP national secretary added that Governor must take action in the interest of the state.

"He has migrated; the feud between the Chief Minister and the minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has caused a constitutional crisis. I request the Governor to take action in Punjab's interest. If the minister does not want to work someone else should look after his department. If he is drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken," he said.

In the letter dated July 6, Mr Chugh wrote: "Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose department was changed during a reshuffle of portfolios by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has not assumed his charge as Power Minister even though a period of more than a month has passed. It is very unfortunate that Sidhu is not fulfilling the duties he has towards the people of the state."

The BJP leader said that the people of Punjab and particularly the farmers were facing issues as Power Department remains unattended due to the absence of the newly-appointed minister.

"Since the minister has gone ''underground'' and is incommunicado and has wilfully chosen not to take charge of his new assignment, the work related to his department is suffering like anything," he added.

Concluding his letter, Mr Chugh requested the Governor to take action as he was the constitutional head of the state.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability