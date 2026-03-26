Navi Mumbai Airport To Connect 46 Domestic Destinations From April

One of India's largest greenfield airports, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will connect 30 new domestic routes across key Indian cities from April.

A statement from NMIA said operations will be scaled up to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express increase capacity from NMIA in the summer schedule with an average of 156 flight movements daily.

The airport that began operations on Christmas Day last year was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year. The airport has announced its first summer schedule, effective from March 29 to October 24, 2026, expanding its domestic network to 46 destinations.

The summer schedule adds 30 new domestic routes, linking the airport to a mix of commercial, tourism, and religious centres across India. Among Indian cities, Delhi (9), Goa (7), Bengaluru (6), and Cochin (5) will have the largest share of daily departures, followed closely by Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Indore.

The cities that will have flights to the Navi Mumbai International Airport are Agra, Aurangabad, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bareilly, Belgaum, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Diu, Durgapur, Goa (Dabolim), Gorakhpur, Hindon, Hirasar (Rajkot), Hubli, Jabalpur, Jammu, Jharsuguda, Kannur, Kolhapur, Madurai, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Srinagar, Tirupati, Trivandrum, and Vizag. Average daily departures are projected to rise from 22 at launch to 78 by April 2026.

The expansion is expected to improve connectivity across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and support rising passenger demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), one of India's largest urban and economic hubs.

The Navi Mumbai Airport is set to become one of the busiest and most significant aviation hubs in India. It is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

Since 2021, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), has led the development, construction, and operational readiness of the greenfield airport, progressing it from accelerated construction to phased commercial operations within a compressed time frame.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

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