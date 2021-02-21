'Every Crime Is Being Politicised': Naveen Patnaik At NITI Aayog Meeting

Naveen Patnaik said it is high time the country gets out of this election mode (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday hit out at politicisation of all crimes and actions of an elected government, saying they are the biggest threats to peace and development of the country.

The Chief Minister said this while attending the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting.

"Every crime is being politicised; every action of an elected government is being viewed from a poll angle. This kind of an atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country.

"It is high time the country gets out of this election mode and allows elected governments to function," Mr Patnaik said.

Noting that the hallmark of a mature democracy is that once elected, governments are meant to work for people beyond the party line, the chief minister said, "It is time we as a country have serious introspection on whether we are able to do the same".

Unified response and inclusive approach should be adopted for all major challenges facing the country in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the Odisha CM said.

"COVID-19 was a challenge for the world and India showed with its unified response what is possible. European countries and the United States could not put up a unified front.

"History will remember us on what our response has been on critical issues affecting our people and the country, raising above political considerations," he said.

Raising the issue of empowerment of women, Mr Patnaik said, national parties had promised women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"History will not forgive us if we renege on this commitment. This calls for a serious deliberation and taking it forward," he said.



If the country has to really move forward, regions which are neglected and populations that are vulnerable have to be taken along, Mr Patnaik said.

"Committed action is needed for that. The NITI Aayog has a major role to play in this. Areas like malnutrition, connectivity, sex ratio imbalances need focus," the Chief Minister said.

