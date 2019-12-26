National Register Of Citizens Should Be Implemented In Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

It is Mamata Banerjee's "habit to resist whatever is good for the country", Dilip Ghosh said

West Bengal state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that the National Register of Citizen (NRC) is required in the state because infiltrators have become the vote bank of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition to National Population Register (NPR) and said that it has become her habit to resist whatever is good for the country.

Mr Ghosh told reporters, "NRC should be implemented in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee needs the help of the infiltrators, who have become its vote bank, to win elections".

"Let CAA happen first here, then we will see what to do with NRC," he said.

Regarding updation of the NRC in Assam, Dilip Ghosh said BJP has no link with it as it was done under the directions of the Supreme Court. "But there had been some lapses which are being sorted out presently," he said.

About NPR, he said it was started by the Congress in 2010. "Subsequently, we (BJP) came to power. It is the duty of the government to continue with the process."

On Mamata Banerjee's stiff resistance to NPR, preparation for which has been stayed by the West Bengal government, he said it was "her habit to resist whatever is good for the country".