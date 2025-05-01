Mamata Banerjee-Dilip Ghosh Bonhomie Puts BJP In A Spot In Bengal

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faces criticism within the party after attending the Digha Jagannath temple opening with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite party's boycott call. His ties with her has put the party in a tough spot

Dilip Ghosh, the Bengal BJP leader who delivered the party its highest ever seat tally in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, seems to be engaged in a battle of perceptions with his own partymen.

The fiery, outspoken leader surprised his colleagues by attending the inauguration ceremony of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, on the state government's invitation. But what has become more difficult for the BJP to defend is the leader spending time with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her entourage.

The first to speak out was Union Minister and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

"Whether Dilip Ghosh attends or not is his personal choice," he said. "The party does not endorse it, especially at a time when Hindus have been targeted in Murshidabad... Attending it would look like their plight is being ignored. The party collectively decided to boycott the event," he said.

"Those who want to criticise will criticise. Dilip Ghosh does not care about who raises an eyebrow or permission being taken to visit the temple," Mr Ghosh shot bak.



He said he has visited the jyotirlingas, Char Dham and other pilgrim centres.

"This is a huge temple near my house. We can't visit Puri all the time, so I took darshan (paid obeisance) here. Like me, crores and crores of devotees will come... Who built it or who inaugurated it will be forgotten," Mr Ghosh shot back.

The BJP has been left in an uncomfortable position since videos of Mamata Banerjee meeting Dilip Ghosh and his wife, showing camaraderie despite the bitter political differences between the parties, were widely shared on social media.

Senior BJP Leader Swapan Dasgupta has now called for action against Dilip Ghosh.

In a post on social media platform X, the former Rajya Sabha MP said, "The outrage among grassroots BJP Bengal workers at this apparent betrayal by a former state president is too deafening for the national leadership to ignore."

The outrage among grassroots BJP Bengal workers at this apparent betrayal by a former state president is too deafening for the national leadership to ignore. pic.twitter.com/novI62Cp32 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) April 30, 2025

Mr Ghosh is in no mood to back down, though he finds himself sidelined despite being someone who commands considerable respect within the party.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was taken off the Midnapore seat and sent to contest from Bardhhaman-Durgapur seat against Trinamool Congress's Kirti Azad.

Not only did Mr Ghosh lose the election, the BJP lost the Midnapore seat as well.

Many believe the party would have won had Dilip Ghosh been repeated as the candidate. They also maintain that moving Dilip Ghosh to Bardhhaman-Durgapur was contrived by his rivals within the party to clip his wings.

Mr Ghosh was angry and even hit out at newcomers with a quote by party stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which was seen as dig at Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition.

As Suvendu Adhikari leads the charge against the Mamata Banerjee government on the issue of the Jagannath Temple, the Trinamool Congress has been sharing photographs of Suvendu Adhikari with Mamata Banerjee during the planning and foundation stone laying events.

At the time, Mr Adhikari was with the Trinamool Congress and a supporter of the temple in Digha, which is close to his hometown and bastion, Kanthi (Contai).

Dilip Ghosh, despite his fierce rivalry with the Trinamool Congress, has maintained cordial ties with Mamata Banerjee.

"Whenever I speak to the Chief Minister it is respectful and courteous. I inquire about her health, and she about mine. There was no closed-door meeting with her. It was a courtesy meeting as I was invited for the inauguration," he said.

For the BJP, this is a going to be a difficult issue to handle.

Dilip Ghosh is not a lightweight. He has helmed and nurtured the party in the state, giving it its best electoral performances till date.

Even on this issue, he has challenged the party, saying, "I have not done anything against the party policy. Have you heard that the party has given a boycott call?"

Doubling down on Suvendu Adhikari without naming him, Mr Ghosh said, "Those who are teaching Dilip Ghosh about the BJP, discipline and Hindutva, see their history over the last five to ten years. What have they done for the BJP, what have they done for Hindutva and the country?"

"Whatever the party needed and gave me responsibilities for, I performed according to that and if they need me again, I will do it again,' Ghosh added.

Asked about the protests against him by party workers, Mr Ghosh said, "I don't butter up anyone and I don't ask anyone for help. I have a mission, and I live and fight for it".

"Dilip Ghosh gave the party 77 MLAs, how many are left now? Where have they gone? Why are MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad members leaving the party? Why is the party on a downward slope since the time I left the Presidentship?" he added.

The BJP is yet to choose a state president in Bengal. There are calls for action against Dilip Ghosh but with elections early next year, the BJP has to set its house in order and tackle factionalism and infighting.

How the party deals with Dilip Ghosh, who comes from an RSS background will be a challenge as it looks to take on the firmly entrenched Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

