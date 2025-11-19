National-Level Shooter Alleges Conductor Molested Her In Moving Bus In Indore

Indore saw a late-night drama on Tuesday when a national-level shooter alleged a conductor in a Pune-bound private bus touched her inappropriately. The allegation triggered chaos, panic, and a dramatic chase-like situation on the city's streets.

Police sources said the shooter had been in Bhopal for a national championship and boarded a private bus to return home via Indore. Somewhere between Bhopal and Indore, she alleged, the conductor "inappropriately touched" her while checking her ticket and seat.

Trouble erupted when the bus was intercepted during routine night patrol in Indore's Rajendra Nagar area. The shooter immediately raised an alarm, accusing the conductor of misbehaviour. What followed was sheer drama - the driver and conductor, fearing police action, abandoned the bus on the road and fled, leaving dozens of passengers stranded past midnight.

The police then had to scramble to arrange replacement staff to keep the journey moving.

"The bus reached Indore around 1.30 am. After the commotion, we assisted the passengers and arranged an alternative driver and conductor. When asked to give a written complaint, the woman shooter said she would consult her family and lawyer in Maharashtra before filing it," said Additional DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya.

As of now, no complaint has been filed with Indore Police.

The bus eventually resumed its journey after a delay of about 90 minutes, around 3.15 am.

The incident comes barely 25 days after two Australian women cricketers, in Indore for ICC Women's ODI World Cup matches, were allegedly stalked and molested in broad daylight by a local criminal, Aqeel, who was arrested the next day.