National Highways In 23 States To Be Monitored By AI, Survey Vehicles

State-owned NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) on Wednesday said it will deploy Network Survey Vehicles (NSV) in 23 states covering 20,933 km for the collection, processing and analysis of road inventory and pavement condition data of National Highway stretches to enhance the riding experience of commuters.

According to an official statement, the data collected through NSV surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting NHAI to take corrective measures for better upkeep of National Highways.

Data collected through the NSV survey will be uploaded on NHAI's AI-based portal Data Lake, where it will be analysed by a dedicated team of experts at NHAI to transform data into knowledge and subsequent actionable insights, it added.

Finally, the data collected at regular intervals as per the Government of India guidelines shall be preserved for future technical purposes in the Road Asset Management system in prescribed formats.

The statement said the data shall be collected for all projects involving 2/4/6 and 8 lanes with NSV before the start of work and thereafter at regular intervals of six months.

To implement this initiative, NHAI has invited bids from qualified companies.

