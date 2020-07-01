'Doctors Are Exceptional Care Givers': PM Modi On National Doctor's Day

Doctor's Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India salutes our doctors".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted doctors, calling them "exceptional care givers" on National Doctor's Day, amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Prime Minister praised the doctors for their "spirited" fight against the pandemic and said, "They are saving lives by putting themselves in danger."

"India salutes our doctors, exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," PM Modi wrote on Twitter, to mark National Doctor's' Day. In the video posted, the PM said, "while mothers give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth." He also said, "doctors in protective gear (PPE) are like the representatives of God" as they treat patients with COVID-19 infection.

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

BJP chief JP Nadda hailed the contribution of doctors. "On National Doctor's Day, I convey my greetings and gratitude to the doctors and medical fraternity who are working hard selflessly, risking their lives to ensure good health and safety for us. We applaud our 'corona warriors' for their sincere efforts to lessen the mortality of COVID19," Mr Nadda tweeted.

On #NationalDoctorsDay, I convey my greetings & gratitude to the doctors and medical fraternity who are working hard selflessly, risking their lives to ensure good health & safety for us. We applaud our Corona Warriors for their sincere efforts to lessen the mortality of COVID19. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 1, 2020

PM Modi has been appreciating doctors across the country while addressing the nation every time and in his 'Mann Ki Baat' as well. Earlier in June, the PM expressed his gratitude to the doctors saying, India's fight against the novel coronavirus has been led by the "medical community and corona warriors".

In a message to people who were targeting healthcare workers, the PM had said, "abuse and rude behaviour against the frontline workers won't be tolerated." In the war against COVID-19 the 'corona warriors' are sure to win, he said.