"Virus May Be Invisible Enemy But Our Corona Warriors Are Invincible": PM

PM Modi addressed a video conference this morning.

India's fight against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has been led by the "medical community and corona warriors", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning, stressing that "violence, abuse and rude behaviour against the frontline workers is not acceptable".

"The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of invisible vs invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," PM Modi said during a video conference.

"At the root of India's brave fight against COVID-19 is the hardwork of the medical community and our corona warriors. In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers, but without the soldiers' uniforms," he added.

"I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable," he said.

PM Modi's remarks during the inauguration of silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru come as India reopens from today in a phased manner after nearly two months of lockdown due to the pandemic.

The country has logged nearly 1.9 lakh COVID-19 patients and 5,300 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness since the beginning of the pandemic.

The world is looking up to the doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community in India "with hope and gratitude," PM Modi said today. "The world seeks both 'care' and 'cure' from you," he added.