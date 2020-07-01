National Doctor's Day 2020: Top Quotes And What Makes It Special This Year

National Doctor's Day 2020: Doctors leading the war against COVID-19

Words may fall short of expressing gratitude to the doctors on National Doctor's Day this year. Doctors are working 24X7, leading the war against COVID-19 that has changed how we look at life now. When the virus spread like wildfire, one of India's well-known physicians, Dr Devi Shetty said, "The war against coronavirus can be won by young doctors and nurses only". It is a day to thank all the doctors who have prioritised their duty towards the sick more than anything else in their live. Many may have met their families only a few times in the last couple of months.

National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 every year since 1991, in honour of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, considered as one of the pioneers of modern health care system in India. He was close to Mahatma Gandhi and his physician as well.

National Doctor's Day: 5 greetings you can send

"My prescription for you today - smile all day. Happy Doctor's Day"

"No amount of fees can compensate for the life you saved"

"You are most wonderful doctor I know"

"Thank you for making me love life again"

"May all your days be as wonderful as you have made all of mine"

Doctor's Day: Top quotes