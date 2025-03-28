National Doctor's Day 2025: Date, Theme, History & Significance

Every year, National Doctor's Day is celebrated to recognise the priceless contributions that doctors make to people's lives and communities. It is a chance to honour and value the commitment, empathy, and ceaseless efforts of medical professionals who strive to preserve lives, advance health, and console the sick. In India, this day honours the vital role that doctors play in society, recognising their dedication to patients' health and their centrality within the healthcare system. ​

Theme

The theme for this year, "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?" challenges us to see behind the commitment and tenacity of doctors to acknowledge their need for care and assistance. Every day, doctors selflessly put their patients first, often at the price of their own well-being. National Doctors Day is an opportunity to honour the healers who selflessly care for us, not merely to show our gratitude.

History

The Government of India instituted National Doctor's Day in 1991 as a way to commemorate the outstanding accomplishments made by Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy to the medical field and public service. By establishing organisations like the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India, Dr. Roy played a significant role in developing India's healthcare system. In addition to raising the nation's medical standards, his work motivated future generations of medical professionals to strive for greatness and service. ​

Significance

India celebrates National Doctor's Day every year on July 1st. This date was selected to honour the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and renowned physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy's birth and death anniversaries. This day honours Dr. Roy's memory and achievements to the medical industry as he was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same day in 1962. ​

In summary, National Doctor's Day in India is a heartfelt tribute to the medical fraternity, celebrating their dedication, expertise, and the profound impact they have on society. It is a day to honor their past and ongoing contributions, reflect on the advancements in healthcare, and inspire future generations to continue the noble pursuit of healing and compassion.​

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.