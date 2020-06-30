PM Modi Highlights: Timely Decisions Helped Save Many Lives From COVID-19, Says PM

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation today comes amid an ongoing stand-off between India and China at Ladakh's Galwan valley and a surge in coronavirus cases that has shown little sign of slowing down.
Here are the HIGHLIGHTS from PM Modi's speech:
- On COVID-19: We are entering Unlock-2 while battling the Coronavirus. We are also now entering a season, where there will be lots of rain and hence we will be more prone to diseases. So, it is my appeal to you all to take necessary precautions.
- In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Our death rate is under control. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role. But we have also seen that since Unlock1, the society has become more careless
- People who are not following rules need to be stopped and made aware of the problems. Nobody is above rules in India, even if it's the leader of the nation.
- We notice that there has been a negligence on people's social and personal behaviour. Like the way we used to meticulously wash hands, used sanitisers, wore masks, maintained social distancing and avoided shaking hands... we see that that is not happening as strictly anymore. That is a sign of worry. This is a serious matter, and we must ensure that we maintain the discipline.
- On Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana: In the last few months, farmers have got a total of Rs 18,000 crore directly in their bank accounts, for migrants too, the PM Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana has been launched. About 80 crore people have also got 5 kg ration for free and 1 kg of Dal per month free of cost. This was done for people of the country whose population is more than 2 times the size of the US population, more than 20 times the size of the entire UK population and more than twice the population of the entire European Union. The government is working round the clock to ensure that people get the support they need in this time of crisis.