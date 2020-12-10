Human Rights Violations In J&K Rose After Article 370 Scrapped: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said restricting the movement of mainstream political leaders has become order of the day

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday claimed the "unilateral" and "unconstitutional" scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has coincided with a steep rise in the infringement of fundamental and human rights in the Union territory.

"The honour of the people has been compromised and downgraded on every account since the spiteful measures of August 5, 2019 were undertaken by the Centre by giving a ditch to all established constitutional norms and parliamentary propriety," Mr Abdullah, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, said in a statement on the eve of the International Human Rights Day.

He alleged that the months that followed the August 5, 2019, measures saw a steep rise in human rights violations of people in the face of disallowing people to pray, blocking communication channels and snatching exclusive job rights of local youth.

"BJP climbed the political ladder nationally by employing a narrative that Articles 370, 35-A were impeding the job prospects of the youth. Far from providing jobs to the youth, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the Centre which is in direct control of J&K's affairs showed the door to thousands of employed youth."

"Seventeen months have passed since the much touted promise of the ruling BJP on creation of job extravaganza which is yet to see light of the day," he said.

Mr Abdullah said the government grinding of fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir did not stop there as the right to freedom of religion has also been in jeopardy since.

"I was not allowed to take part in congregational prayers at Hazratbal following Eid-e-Milad observance," he said.

The NC leader added that restricting the movement of mainstream political leaders has become the order of the day.

"Putting restrictions on mainstream political leaders has sadly become the order of the day. Mehbooba Mufti has been locked up inside her home once again. Such blatant violation of freedom to move, assemble and speak, is a badge that the incumbent government wears proudly," he said.