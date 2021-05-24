Narasimha Jayanti 2021: When And Why Narasimha Jayanti Is Celebrated

2021 Narasimha Jayanti: Lord Narasimha is the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Narasimha Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Narasimha or the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Narasimha Jayanti is observed on the Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu appeared in the avatar of Narasimha - a fierce form of the god - to kill the demon Hiranyakashipu. Narasimha is depicted as the half lion and half human form of Vishnu. Lord Vishnu appeared in the form Narasimha to protect his devotee, Prahlada from Hiranyakashipu. Like many Hindu festivals, Narasimha Jayanti also signifies the victory of good over evil.

Narasimha Jayanti puja muhurat and fasting time

Narasimha Jayanti is on Tuesday, May 25th

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala or evening puja time starts at 4:26 AM and ends at 7:11 PM

The Parana hour or time to break the fast for Narasimha Jayanti is 5:25 AM on May 26th

On Narasimha Jayanti, the Madhyahna Sankalp (puja) time is between 10:56 AM and 1:41 PM

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 12.11 AM on May 25 ends at 8:29 PM.

Narasimha Jayanti fasting rules and rituals

The rituals and rules of fasting for Narasimha Jayanti are quite similar to those of Ekadashi. Devotees eat only one meal a day before Narasimha Jayanti. Traditionally devotees avoid eating rice, wheat and other cereals. On Narasimha Jayanti, people make a Sankalp (vow) in the afternoon and perform Narasimha puja in the evening. Many people prefer to do the puja before sunset.

According to religious scriptures, Lord Narasimha had appeared at sunset during the Chaturdashi tithi. The fast is broken the next day after the Narasimha visarjan (immersion) puja and offering food to the poor.