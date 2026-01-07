"Celebrate With Fireworks": Omar Abdullah's Attack After Medical College Shuts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti's celebration over the National Medical Commission's decision to revoke recognition of the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College. The Commission had withdrawn the permission to the Medical College citing non-compliance with minimum standards.

The controversy over this medical college started when the selection list revealed 42 Muslims and only seven Hindu students for its 50 seats. Right-wing organisations objected, arguing that the college, funded by Mata Vaishno Devi devotees, should prioritise Hindus.

"The Sangharsh Samiti is celebrating the closure of the medical college. People in other countries fight to establish medical colleges, but here they are fighting to shut one down. If you are happy about ruining children's futures, then celebrate with fireworks," Abdullah said while interacting with reporters in Samba.

Abdullah added, "You got the college shut down in the name of religion. I had told the media that we don't need this college. Now, we will ensure that our children are accommodated in government colleges near their residences. I have spoken to the Health Minister to make arrangements for them."

"This time, out of 50 seats, 40 have gone to Kashmir. After one or two years, these 50 seats would have become 400 seats. Out of those 400 seats, possibly 200 or 250 children would have been from Jammu. Tomorrow, those children will not get medical college seats because you got the entire college shut down in the name of religion," Abdullah said.

He said the children who will not get medical college seats in future because of the closure of this medical college. One should remember these "Sangharsh Samiti people forever," he said.

Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party has also criticised the cancellation of MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP government, which is in power in the Centre and also in UT indirectly, should believe in division, especially institutional division, and disallow meritorious students on religious lines because they are Muslims".

"If the registration was cancelled because of this, then it sends a very negative message in J&K and the whole of India against the minorities. It is a very unfortunate move, and it validates that the politics of division cannot have a future in the state,” he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Earlier this morning at Geeta Bhawan, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti - a conglomerate of 60 social and right-wing organisations, celebrated the National Medical Commission's decision to revoke recognition of the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

Supporters danced to beating drums and distributed sweets, hailing it as "Sanatan ki Jeet" (Victory of Sanatan).

The demand for closure of the college had sparked tension between the BJP and Omar Abdullah's ruling National Conference. Abdullah held the opinion that one cannot ignore merit and look at things with communal glasses.

The Sangharsh Samiti had demanded that the college close, and the Medical Commission's decision has been seen as a victory for the group. Many view it as a win-win situation, with the college's closure ending the controversy. Selected students will be transferred to other recognised medical colleges in J&K.