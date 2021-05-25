On Narasimha Jayanti Today, Know The Mantra And Puja Vidhi

Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Today is Narasimha Jayanti. Narasimha is an avatar of Lord Vishnu

Today is Narasimha Jayanti. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe it is an extremely auspicious day. Narasimha Jayanti is observed on the Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu appeared in the avatar of Narasimha - a fierce form of the god - to kill the demon Hiranyakashipu. Devotees believe worshipping Lord Narasimha protects them from mishaps and misfortunes. Narasimha Jayanti symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Narasimha Jayanti puja muhurta

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala or evening puja time starts at 4:26 PM and ends at 7:11 PM.

The Parana hour or time to break the fast for Narasimha Jayanti is 5:25 AM on May 26th.

On Narasimha Jayanti, the Madhyahna Sankalp (puja) time is between 10:56 AM and 1:41 PM.

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 12.11 AM on May 25 ends at 8:29 PM.



Narasimha Jayanti Mantra

On Narshimha Chaturdashi, devotees chant Om Narasimhaya Namah and the 108 names of Lord Narasimha.

Narasimha Jayanti puja vidhi

The rules of fasting and puja vidhi for Narasimha Jayanti are quite similar to those of Ekadashi. Devotees eat only one meal a day before Narasimha Jayanti. Traditionally devotees avoid eating rice, wheat and other cereals. On Narasimha Jayanti, people make a Sankalp (vow) in the afternoon and perform Narasimha puja in the evening. Many people prefer to do the puja before sunset.

Devotees traditionally wear yellow clothes for the puja on Narasimha Jayanti. A ghee lamp is lit in front of a photo or idol of Lord Narasimha and, incense and flowers are offered.

According to religious scriptures, Lord Narasimha had appeared at sunset during the Chaturdashi tithi. The fast is broken the next day after the Narasimha visarjan (immersion) puja and offering food to the poor.